Motorcyclist bags 14 years for defiling 9-year-old boy on Church’s altar

By Jethro Ibileke

A 42-year-old commercial motorcyclist identified simply as Onyeje, was on Tuesday sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for having anal sexual intercourse with a nine- year old boy, by a Delta State high court.

The convict was found guilty of forcefully having multiple anal sexual intercourse with the victim (name withheld) on the altar of God Delight City Church, Bolaji Achali Ibusa, Asaba.

The Court presided over by Justice Ngozi Azinge, found the defendant guilty on a one count charge of unnatural/sodomy against the suspect (surname withheld).

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the one count charge and denied ever having canal knowledge of the complainant.

In his evidence in-chief, the victim while narrating his ordeal in court said that the defendant used to drop them off in school.

According to him, on the fateful day, at about 7:30am, himself and his sister boarded the convict’s motorcycle from former Deputy Governor’s Office to St. Bridgid’s road, to their school, Royal Pathway International School, at the cost of N70.00.

At the school gate, he said his sister gave the defendant the sum of N200.00, but he pretended that he does not have change and convinced the unsuspecting victim to follow him to get change.

The defendant drove his motorcycle with the victim to God Delight City Church, Bolaji Achali Ibusa (a distance of about 3 kilometers), where he brought out a key from his pocket and opened the door to the church and took him to the altar where he forcefully had multiple anal sexual intercourse with him.

After defiling him, the boy said he told him not to inform anybody.

The pedophile was arrested at the park by police who laid ambush for him after the case was reported by parents of the victim.

The Director, Sexual Offence/Domestic Violence of Delta state Ministry of justice, Mrs. Uche Akamagwuna, who led the prosecution team, told the Court that Nonso Onyeje, on or about the 23rd day of March, 2017, at Okwe, within the Asaba Criminal Division had carnal knowledge of boy, against the order of nature.

She told the court that unnatural offence/sodomy is punishable under section 214(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C21 Volume 1, Laws of Delta State, 2016.

The presiding Judge who declined plea for alocutus by the defendant’s lawyer, handed down the maximum punishment prescribed by law for the offense on the convict.

He described the act as barbaric, despicable and an abomination, adding that people like the suspect does not deserved mercy.

“People like you should be locked away from society so that you don’t go around defiling innocent children. This will serve as a deterrent to others as cases of defilement in society is alarming,” Justice Azinge held.