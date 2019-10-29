Murder charge: 2 men remanded in prison custody

Akin Kuponiyi

Two men, Evans Daramola and Ayuba Balogun, alleged to have killed one Olayinka Mamora were today remanded in prison custody by a Lagos Magistrate court, sitting at Igbosere, Lagos State south west Nigeria.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr B.I. Bakare, ordered the remand of the defendants for the next 30 days, in pursuant to Section 264 (1), (2) (3) (4) and (60 of the administration of criminal justice law of Lagos state 2015 and Section 35 (1) 9c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The remand order of the court was sequel to an application filed and argued before the court by Police Legal Officer from Force Criminal Investigation Department Alagbon, Ikoyi Lagos.

He prayed the court to remand the defendants in prison custody pending the issuance of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defendants and others still at large on 30 September 2015, at about 7: 30pm, were alleged to have mobilized themselves and invaded one barbing saloon, along Mosaku Street, Oshodi Lagos, shot and killed one Olayinka Mamora, who was later abandoned.

The deceased was alleged to have visited his father at Mosaku Street Mafoloku, Oshodi. While he was there, he decided to go and cut his hair at a barbing saloon which is about three buildings away from his father’s house.

There and then, the defendants and others at large, invaded the saloon, attacked and dragged the deceased on the chair where he was sitting to barb his hair. One of the defendants Ayuba Balogun also known as Black Jesus shot him on the head and chest, leading to his death.

In the course of investigation, three pump action guns and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the defendants’ hideout at Mowe, Ibafo Ogun state and Oshodi Lagos.

Consequently, the court was urged to remand the defendants in prison custody for 30 days pending the outcome of doctor’s autopsy report.

In his response, the defendants’ lawyer, Prince Adebayo, told the court that the defendants had been in Police custody for the past four months over a crime they knew nothing about.

Chief Magistrate Bakare, while adjourning till 3 December 2019 for mention, granted the application to remand the two defendants in prison custody.