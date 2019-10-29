Murder charge: 2 men remanded in prison custody

Murder charge: 2 men remanded in prison custody

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:31 pm


 

Justice

Akin Kuponiyi

Two men, Evans Daramola and Ayuba Balogun, alleged to  have killed  one Olayinka Mamora were today remanded in prison custody by a Lagos  Magistrate court, sitting at Igbosere, Lagos State south west Nigeria.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr B.I. Bakare, ordered the remand of the defendants for the next 30 days, in pursuant to Section 264 (1), (2) (3) (4) and (60 of the administration of criminal justice law of Lagos state 2015 and Section 35 (1) 9c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The  remand order  of the court was sequel to an  application filed and argued before the court  by Police Legal Officer from  Force Criminal Investigation Department Alagbon, Ikoyi  Lagos.

He prayed the court to remand the defendants in prison custody pending the issuance of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defendants and others still at large on 30 September 2015, at about 7: 30pm, were alleged to have mobilized themselves and invaded one  barbing saloon, along Mosaku Street, Oshodi Lagos, shot and killed one Olayinka Mamora, who was later abandoned.

The deceased was alleged to have visited his father at Mosaku Street Mafoloku, Oshodi. While he was there, he decided to go and cut his hair at a barbing saloon which is about three buildings away from his father’s house.

There and then, the  defendants and others at large, invaded the saloon, attacked and dragged the deceased on the chair where he was sitting to barb his hair. One of the defendants  Ayuba Balogun also known as Black Jesus shot him on the head and chest, leading to his death.

In the course of investigation, three pump action guns and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the defendants’ hideout at Mowe, Ibafo Ogun state  and Oshodi Lagos.

Consequently, the court was urged to  remand the defendants in prison custody for 30 days pending the outcome of doctor’s autopsy report.

In his response, the defendants’ lawyer, Prince Adebayo, told  the court that the defendants had been in Police custody for the past four months over a crime they knew nothing about.

Chief Magistrate Bakare, while adjourning till 3 December 2019 for mention,  granted the application to remand the two defendants in prison  custody.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Delta Assembly confirms Okowa’s nominees for revenue board
    28 mins ago

    Fani-Kayode’s trial: Witness say N800m paid into account of Joint Trust Ltd.
    35 mins ago

    Fake ICPC official nabbed over plan to defraud council chairman of N2m
    36 mins ago

    52nd anniversary: 17 facts about Ukpabi Asika, Administrator, East Central State
    2 hours ago

    Why the police cannot escape public scrutiny
    2 hours ago

    Customs seizes expired rice, other products with N2.713b duty paid value
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Army redeploys 9 Generals, approves new postings
    2 hours ago

    Niger Assembly confirms 20 commissioner nominees