N8bn scam: Court orders EFCC to produce 106 boxes containing stolen money

Friday, October 4, 2019 4:03 pm


Justice

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Friday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce the 106 boxes, containing the N900 million allegedly stolen by two workers of Zenith bank PLC.

NAN reports that the EFCC charged Bolade Ajuwan and Samuel Ogbiede alongside six Central Bank officials.

Specifically, the apex bank employees were alleged to have compromised the CBN’s Briquette exercise, by stealing huge sums of mutilated higher denomination Naira currencies meant to be exchanged for new notes.

The other bankers allegedly acted as accomplices to the crime and also helped themselves to a sizeable chunk of the money.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, gave the order after an EFCC witness, Saliu Kadir , testified alongside two CBN officials; Kolawole Babalola and Muniru Olaniran.

The EFCC said that each of the 106 boxes was meant to contain N10 million of N1000 denomination, instead, they were found to be containing interleaves and lower denominations such as N100, N50, N20 and even ordinary papers.

The judge adjourned the case until Dec. 2 and  Dec. 3 for continuation of trial. (NAN)
