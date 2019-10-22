NAF investigating killing of two persons in Sokoto

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:34 am


File: NAF Alpha jets in action

 The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is investigating an online report alleging the killing of two persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“An online report by dailynigerian.com has alleged the unfortunate killing of 2 persons at Mabera Area of Sokoto Metropolis yesterday, Oct. 20, as a result of a fracas between Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and suspected Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) youths within the Community.

“However, details regarding the unfortunate incident, which also led to some NAF personnel sustaining serious injuries, are still sketchy.

“Consequently, the NAF is investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the NAF is a highly disciplined and professional force that does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens.

“Therefore, every NAF personnel found guilty of misdemeanor, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance extant laws and the general public duly informed.

“We wish to assure the public that, in line with the NAF’s usual practice, this case will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.”

