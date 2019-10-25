NAFEST, Symbol Of Nigeria’s Unity – Osinbajo

Friday, October 25, 2019 2:51 pm


VP Yemi Osinbajo

 

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), as Nigeria’s symbol of unity.

He said this on Friday during a courtesy visit to felicitate with the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II on his third year coronation anniversary which coincided with the ongoing NAFEST activities holding in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Vice President who said NAFEST will further unify the country, irrespective of its cultural diversity, added that the ongoing national festival is one of the very best seen so far.

He noted that Edo State is the place where culture is most celebrated.

“I am here to congratulate you on this special anniversary of your ascention of the throne of the palace and also to congratulate you on your birthday.

“Thank you for all the support you have given to our government,” he said.

In his remark, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his visit and felicitation.

He gave assurances for his​ determination to ensure Nigeria’s culture is not watered down by Western values.

“Benin is the center of the world when it comes to culture and we are trying our best to keep up with Culture,” he said.

While thanking the State government for supporting the festival, Oba Ewuare II however urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to help project the culture of Edo State.

