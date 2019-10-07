Nasarawa community rehabilitates road

Mr Adams Nangba, the District Head of Wakama, who led hundreds of his subjects on Monday to embark on the repair of Ola/Akpata road, said that the exercise became imperative considering the bad nature of the roads.

He said that the rehabilitation of the road would also boost transportation system, agricultural activities and improve on the standard of living of the people of the area and those plying the roads.

According to him, the rehabilitation of the roads was part of the community’s responsibilities in order to complement government efforts in improving on the agricultural, socio-economic activities and reduce the plight residents faced in transporting their goods to neighbouring markets.

“As you can see, in order to improve on the socio-economic activities and transportation system of my people, I have decided to mobilise my subjects to embark on rehabilitation of roads across the district.

“This Akpata road is linking different communities and there is OLA Hospital, OLA Girls College, as well as the headquarters of Akun Development Area along this road.

“I also mobilise people in Alashe, Awogen Akun and Ebugu communities all in my domain to repair their roads as you saw them when I went to supervise them.

“This coming week Saturday, Ezhiba and Awogenshen communities will rehabilitate their roads and I will also be there to supervise them to ensure that the right things are done for the benefit of all.

“The road rehabilitation is to reduce the hardship the people face when plying the roads as well as fight poverty, boost socio-economic activities and will reduce transport fares charged by Okada riders to the community among other benefits,” he said.

Nangba, who is the former Secretary of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Council, however appealed to the state government to assist the community by constructing the roads and culverts in order to open up the area.

“I appeal to the state government to assist us by constructing culverts at Alashe, Ezhiba, Angwan Sabo, Azikili, Awogenshen to link Wakama district with Evah/Washo, Ogba Districts and Akwanga/Keffi/Abuja express road,” he urged.

He also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the state government to assist the people of the area who have been affected by ecological problems.

Besides, the traditional ruler urged Nigerians to support government at all levels to enable them deliver more dividends of democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that youths from the district were seen sand filling potholes along the affected roads during the road rehabilitation