NDLEA arrests 21 Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo

NDLEA arrests 21 Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo

Thursday, October 3, 2019 7:10 pm


File: NDLEA operatives

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 21 suspected Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo after it busted the covert channel through which they make supply to the terrorists.

Mr John Achema, the Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA made the disclosure in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Achema said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation by the anti-narcotic operatives of the agency.

He said that 229.6kg of hard drug and other psychotropic substances were recovered them.

Achema listed hard drugs recovered as -239.9kg of cannabis sativa, 59.7kg psychotropic substances and 274 bottles of codeine syrup.

He said that the suspects confessed to the crime adding that they had been in the business of supplying hard drug to the insurgents for some time.

According to him, the kingpin of the group blamed unemployment for his involvement in the illicit drug trafficking.

Achema said 153 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (marijuana) was recovered from the kingpin.

“Nine of the suspects have been charged to court in Jalingo, while others are still under investigations,’’ he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Second Term: Gov. Obaseki talks tough
    43 mins ago

    Gunmen kidnap Commissioner’s 81-year-old father in Bayelsa
    47 mins ago

    Borders closure: Customs generates N115bn in September
    1 hour ago

    Police rescue kidnapped 7-year-old boy in Gombe
    1 hour ago

    Boko Haram: UNICEF hands over 25 children to Borno Govt
    1 hour ago

    Ogun TRACE hires local divers to recover corpses of accident victims
    1 hour ago

    Oyo Assembly Passes Bill to Establish Investment Promotion Agency
    2 hours ago

    Boarding school attack: Gunmen abduct 6 students, 2 staff in Kaduna