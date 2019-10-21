Netanyahu, Putin disuss security developments in Syria

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the leaders discussed the situation in Syria and regional developments.

According to the statement, Putin made the call to congratulate Netanyahu for his birthday.

The call came as Israel had been increasingly worried by the recent withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Syria, fearing that Iran, which Israel considered its arch-foe, would establish permanent military bases in Syria.

Netanyahu and Putin had earlier held regular telephone talks and meetings in Moscow as part of the coordination between the two countries’ military over their actions in Syria.

Both Russian and Israeli army had coordinated their moves in Syria to avoid clashes.

However, Russian forces had been fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army, while Israel’s Air Force carried out hundreds of airstrikes against the Iranian and Hezbollah targets