NGO donates uniforms, writing materials to orphans in Zamfara

NGO donates uniforms, writing materials to orphans in Zamfara

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:05 am


Education

Yazid-Danfulani Trust Fund, an Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Monday donated school uniforms and writing materials to orphans and children of less privileged in Gusau, Zamfara.

Speaking while presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Gusau, the State Chairman of the Trust Fund, Mr Rufai UB-Gusau, said the gesture aimed to reduce out-of-school children in the state.

He said the NGO was founded by an indigenous philanthropist, Yariz Shehu-Danfulani to complement the government efforts in tackling illiteracy and poverty in the state.

“No fewer than 220 pupils from various primary schools across the 11 wards of Gusau Local Government Area would benefit from the programme.

“Also, 20 pupils have been registered to benefit from the gesture in each of the 11 wards,” he said.

According to him, the assistance was provided in collaboration with the Arewa Development and Empowerment Foundation.

“We decided to come up with this intervention considering the increasing number of out-of-school children and street children.

“We noticed that most of the out-of-school children are orphans,” he added.

In his remark, the Senior District Head of Gusau Emirate, Alhaji Galadima Nakabo commended the NGO for the gesture.

He urged the well meaning individuals in the state to emulate Yazid Danfulani Trust Fund by supporting vulnerable group in the society.

“This is the first time an indigenous NGO in Gusau is supporting the vulnerable group, ” he added.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Police recover N10m from kidnap gang, arrest 81 suspects
    20 mins ago

    Buhari arrives Sochi for Russia – Africa Summit
    22 mins ago

    EFCC misled court on my assets, says Saraki
    26 mins ago

    NAF investigating killing of two persons in Sokoto
    44 mins ago

    German central bank wants linkage of retirement age to life expectancy
    9 hours ago

    Examination malpractice: UI hands over six staff to DSS
    9 hours ago

    We have started rehabilitating Federal roads – FERNA
    10 hours ago

    Knocking down Walls, Building Bridges (1)