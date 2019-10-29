Niger Assembly confirms 20 commissioner nominees

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 3:31 pm


Governor Sani Bello

The Niger House of Assembly has confirmed all 20 of Gov. Abubakar Bello’s commissioner nominees barely a week after it screened them.

The nominees were unanimously confirmed through a voice vote in plenary on Tuesday following a motion by the Majority Leader, Musa Nasko.

NAN also reports that during the screening which lasted for four days, some of the nominees were asked to outrightly take a bow and go, while others answered a few questions posed to them before being told to take a bow.

The nominees include Nasara Dan Mallam, Zakari Abubakar, Haliru Jikantoro, AbdulMalik Sarkin Daji, Mukhtar Nasaleh, Ramatu Yardua, Ibrahim Panti, Hannatu Saleh and Rifkatu Chidawa.

Others are Mustapha Jibrin, Yusuf Suleiman, Emmanuel Umar, Mohammed Idris, Tanko Zakari, Sunday Kolo, Haruna Dukku, Mamman Musa, Maku Sidi, Tasala Marafa and Abubakar Aliyu.

NAN reports that nine out of the 20 nominees are returnees, having served in the first tenure of the present administration.

