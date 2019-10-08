Niger Speaker decries inefficiency of LG system

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 7:12 am


Legislature

 The Speaker of the Niger House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, has decried the inefficiency and unproductivity of the local government system in the state.

Wuse stated this on Monday when the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) paid the leadership of the House a courtesy visit in Minna.

“The local government system of the early 90’s is quite different from what we have today and for me it is not a good thing.

“We must bring back the productivity and efficiency that characterized the local government administration in the past,” he added.

He noted the overbloated wage bill of the local governments in the state, saying the issue needed to be addressed urgently.

He restated the resolve of the assembly to fashion out reforms and amendment of local government laws in the state.

“The 9th assembly will do everything within its powers to bring back our local government system to what it used to be.

“Even if we don’t perfect that, we can start something and see that things work,” he said.

In his remarks, the state president of NULGE, Idrees Lafene, said the union would partner with the state assembly to improve local government administration

