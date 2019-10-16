Nigerian Army renames South East operational exercise

Nigerian Army renames South East operational exercise

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:34 pm


File: Army officers

The Nigerian Army has announced the renaming of one of its annual training exercises code named, “Exercise Egwu Eke” to ‘Exercise Atilogwu Udo’.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that the annual training exercise, which commenced in 2016, had consistently recorded remarkable success since its inception.

He explained that the exercise, which covers the South East region of the country, was designed to combat criminal activities including kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-cult and communal clashes among other sundry crimes.

According to him, all other information relative to the Exercise as issued by the Army Headquarters remained unchanged.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai wishes to reiterate the commitment of the Nigerian Army in protecting lives and properties of citizens particularly during these `Ember` months and the fast approaching Yuletide season.

“He also wishes to further solicit the support and understanding of all well-meaning Nigerians toward providing a well secured environment for all and sundry,” he said. (

