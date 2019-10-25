NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Saturday

NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Saturday

Friday, October 25, 2019 8:11 am


NiMet: Weather instrument


The Nigeria Meteorology Agency (NiMet), has predicted thunderstorms and rains for Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the Northern states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 40 degree Celsius and 19 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, partly cloudy to cloudy morning is anticipated over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Yola and Taraba axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorm over the region with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 degree Celsius and 16 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to it, cloudy condition is expected over south west inland and coast while thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over the south east inland and coast in the morning hours.

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms and rains over the region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius. (

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    About the name ‘Yoruba’
    9 hours ago

    Gov. Wike declares support for military operation in Rivers
    9 hours ago

    Oyo Assembly approves Makinde’s request to access N3bn UBEC fund
    10 hours ago

    Kwara police rescue 108 youths at illegal rehabilitation centre
    11 hours ago

    Save Underaged Motherless Victim Of Sextual Abuse From Predators, Doctors Cry Out
    11 hours ago

    Anti-Open Grazing Bill Passed into Law in Oyo State
    12 hours ago

    Edo University Iyamho Holds First Convocation Ceremony
    13 hours ago

    Completing Ajaokuta steel coy will revive Nigeria’s automotive industry – DG