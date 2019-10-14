NiMet predicts thundery, rainy activities for Monday

NiMet predicts thundery, rainy activities for Monday

Monday, October 14, 2019 6:10 am


NiMet: Weather instrument

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains across the country for Monday.
NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the Northern states in the morning hours.
It forecast thunderstorms over Maiduguri and Yobe axis in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.
“For Central states, cloudy conditions are anticipated with prospect of thunderstorms/rain over Mambila Plateau and Ilorin axis in the morning period.
“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected to prevail over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 respectively,” it said.
It envisaged cloudy condition over the Suothern states in the morning with thunderstorms and rains over the entire region later in the day.
“Day and Night temperatures are expected to be in the range of 28 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Auchi Poly Employee Found Dead Inside Farm
    5 mins ago

    To marry or not to marry!
    15 mins ago

    Truck kills woman on motorcycle in Ogun
    22 mins ago

    Lawmaker urges female students to emulate women archievers
    32 mins ago

    Automation of downstream sector: IPMAN seeks marketers inclusion
    44 mins ago

    Cleric wants unity among Christians
    8 hours ago

    Recover looted wealth to fund budget – Falana
    8 hours ago

    Ex-international lauds Eagles performance against Brazil