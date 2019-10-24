NIS remits over N11.68bn, $22,972 to FG in 8 months

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has remitted over N11.68 billion and 22,972 dollars in eight months into the coffers of the Federal Government.

The Comptroller General (CG), NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said this at the Comptroller General’s annual workshop on Thursday in Benin.

Babandede said that NIS was not only a key security agency of government but a service provider and a revenue generating agency.

“In 2018, we remitted the sum of N6,945,585,360 and $36,909,411 to FGN as its shares of the revenue we generated through Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

“This year, from January 1st to August 31st, we lodged the sum of N11,682,009,761 and $22,972.38 into the coffers.

“Every immigration officer, serving and retired, strongly believes that a review of some of the PPPs will double or even triple revenue at a time we are running a deficit budget.

“I must not be quoted out of context.

“I am a strong believer of PPP because it leverages resources and enhances efficiency, but not some of the PPPs we operate that exploit our resources and add little value to our work,” he said.

The CG said that he was aware and confident that the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, would make a difference by renegotiating some of the PPPs.

He said that the annual conference had become a strategic event that afforded the service the opportunity to reflect on its activities and also chart a new path and evaluate strategies, polices and programmes.

“The annual conference has continued to support the service achieve far-reaching successes, enhance our operations and boost the confidence of the general public and international reunion as members of the NIS family,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s comptroller general of immigration annual conference is tagged “Migration Management in a Developing Economy: the Role of NIS.”

The annual conference was attended by the Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, the Minister of Interior, retired Comptrollers General, Deputy Comptrollers General and Assistant Comptrollers General, among others.