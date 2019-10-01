No ‘faintest possibility’ of Buhari seeking for third term, says Presidency

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 10:53 pm
Presidential spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement said President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.
“There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.
“It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.
“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support,” the presidency said in the statement.
