No fewer than 80 people killed in Ethiopia unrest: Govt

No fewer than 80 people killed in Ethiopia unrest: Govt

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:52 pm


Ethiopian soldiers :

The governmental Ethiopia Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Wednesday disclosed that up to 80 people are believed to have been killed in recent unrest.

In a press statement, EHRC said unrest that affected various parts of Ethiopia’s largest Oromia regional state and Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa has resulted in up to 80 people being killed.

While hundreds of people injured and property damage estimated to be in millions of U.S. dollars.

It further said the majority of the deaths were caused by attacks using blunt weapons, with only 10 of the deaths caused by bullet wounds.

“EHRC has observed many of the victims were stoned to death, beaten to death by sticks or burnt to death.

The government should bring to justice the perpetrators of these awful crimes, said the EHRC statement.

Deadly clashes erupted in various parts of Ethiopia earlier this month amid street protests which turned into ethnic and religious themed violence pitting members of the ethnic Oromo population against members of various ethnic minorities living in Oromia.

The violence also affected some parts of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa which is totally surrounded by Oromia.

In the wake of the violence, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised to bring to justice suspected perpetrators in the recent clashes.

On Tuesday, the Oromia police commission disclosed it has arrested 359 people suspected to be involved in the recent clashes.(Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Why Arik Air cannot be converted to Nigeria’s national carrier – Sirika
    22 mins ago

    Mobolaji Johnson, first Lagos Governor, dies at 83
    42 mins ago

    JAMB urges 2020 UTME prospective candidates acquire NIN
    49 mins ago

    Ihedioha approves rehabilitation of five major roads in Imo
    54 mins ago

    Multinational maritime exercise “Grand African Nemo” begins in Nigeria waters
    1 hour ago

    Police confirm release of Catholic priest, Fr. Madu, by kidnappers
    1 hour ago

    Court declines extension of order restraining Edo govt. from demolishing hotel
    1 hour ago

    Gov. Makinde to launch new security patrol vehicles