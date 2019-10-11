NPDC Reports Fire Incident at Company’s OML 20 Asset

NPDC Reports Fire Incident at Company’s OML 20 Asset

Friday, October 11, 2019 12:49 pm


NNPC

 

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), an Upstream Subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reported a fire incident which occurred at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 20 at Egbema-West, Imo State Monday 7th  October 2019.

A press release by NNPC’s Acting Spokesman, Mr. Samson Makoji, quoted the NPDC Managing Director, Mr. Mansur Sambo, as saying that preliminary investigation revealed that a spark, which ignited the fire during a bunkering activity by vandals, might have caused the incident, which occurred in Well–18T, located within the flooded part of Abacheke Community.

Further report released by the Community Liaison Officer in charge of Abacheke Community indicated that no fatality was recorded.

NPDC stated that appropriate action to minimize the impact of the fire and ensure safety of the community had been taken.

The Upstream company said following successful aerial surveillance carried out Wednesday 9 October, the company was mobilizing and employing the services of a reputable Safety consultant to completely put out the fire.

NPDC advised members of Abacheke community and its environs to avoid the affected area and stay calm, promising to update the general public on the incident soon.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Dino Melaye speaks on sack by A/Court
    46 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu Revives Abandoned 70m- Gallon Adiyan Water Project
    2 hours ago

    NNPC Deepens Drive for Transparency
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Appeal Court sacks Sen. Dino Melaye
    3 hours ago

    Appeal court sends Melaiye packing, order fresh poll
    3 hours ago

    Oyo to Leverage on Cashless Policy to Build Agricultural Wealth
    3 hours ago

    Oyo to Revamp Primary Healthcare Centers
    3 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. Increases NYSC Corps Members’ Allowance