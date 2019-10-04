NSE: All-Share Index drops to 26,000 mark again

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index on Friday lost 98.45 points or 0.36 per cent to close lower at 26,987.45 mark.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that this was against 27,085.69 mark achieved at close of business on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.185 trillion shed N48 billion or 0.36 per cent to close at N13.137 trillion.

An analysis of Forte Oil recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ table, declining by N1.60 to close at N14.80 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N25.50, while NASCON was also down by 50k to close at N13.20 per share.

MTN Nigeria Communications lost 50k to close at N130 per share.

Conversely, Unilever led the gainers’ table with a gain of N2.05 to close at N26.70 per share.

Lafarge Africa followed with 25k to close at N16.25, NAHCO gained 13k to close at N2.47 per share.

Conoil appreciated by 10k to close at N15.25 per share.

Also, the volume of shares traded declined by 7.48 per cent with an exchange of 139.88 million shares valued at N1.03 billion in 2,688 deals.

This was in contrast with 151.19 million shares worth N2.N283 billion exchanged in 2,895 deals on Thursday.

UAC Property Development drove the activity chart, exchanging 50.21 million shares valued at N56.73 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with an account of 17.58 million shares worth N467.89 million, while Continental Reinsurance sold 8.09 million shares worth N17.903 million.

Fidelity Bank accounted for 7.75 million shares valued at N13.15 million, while Zenith Bank traded 6.29 million shares worth N113.86 million.