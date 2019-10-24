Obaseki:No Blackmail Will Save Kabaka’s Hotel From Demolition

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has covered that the interim injunction secured by Mr. Tony Kabaka Adun against the planned demolishion of T. Latifah Hotel, located at the Ugbor axis of the State capital, will not save the hotel or any other illegal structures erected on government properties.

Recall that the State government had issued a seven-day ultimatum to such buildings erected on public school lands and waterways as well as roof eave-extensions and structures erected on the right of way of roads/streets, moats, river banks, TCN high tension lines.

Kabaka Adun had rushed to a Benin City High Court to obtained a restraining order to stop the Governor and his agents from demolishing his hotel.

But the Governor said no amount of blackmail would stop him from demolishing the hotel.

He affirmed that there was “no political undertone” in the decision since he had warned in the past that his administration would not tolerate lawlessness, adding that his administration is not afraid of anybody and would not succumb to blackmail.

According to him: “Businesses cannot thrive when there is anarchy and complete disrespect for the law. For us as a government whatever we need to do to ensure that there is law and order will be done.

“If you have done the wrong thing and taken over properties that is not yours, to build on government property is the wrong thing to do. If you go and build on road, that is not the right thing to do. If government tolerates that then more people will become lawless.

“If any law has been breached in Edo State, I have sworn to the Constitution to preserve order. This is a government that is not afraid of anybody and will not be subject to blackmail. Anybody who contravenes the law no matter how highly placed you are in Edo State, you will be dealt with.

“It has no political undertone. If you go to Etete now, I am doing the same thing. I am fencing the sports centre. I have warned in the past that anybody who encroached on government land or school properties will be dealt with. Go to Benin Technical College, that is evidence. As long as they continue to behave lawlessly, we will enforce the law.”