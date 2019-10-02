Obaseki Sacks All His Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants

Edo State Government has announced the sacking of all Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement issued on Wednesday from the office ​of the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, said the termination is with immediate effect.

“They are hereby directed to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki had appointed a Special Assistant from each of the 192 wards in the State, in the last quarter of 2017.

It was however not clear if the sacking of the appointees has anything to do with the crisis rocking the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement however said that the “development is in line with efforts to reorganise the governance structure to enhance efficiency in service delivery to Edo people.”

It also disclosed that fresh appointments would be announced within the next 30 days.

Ogie in the statement assured the outgoing Assistants of the “State Government’s immense gratitude for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead.”