Odumakin calls for more helps for ace broadcaster, actor, Sadiq Daba

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 12:51 pm


L-R; Research Fellow, CfC, Mr Elijah Ajanu; Ailing Ace Broadcater, Mr Sadiq Daba; President, Centre for Change, DrJoe Okei Odumakin; CRP, CfC, Mr Gbenga Antonio Ganzallo; Admin Officer, CfC, Mr Oluwole Omidiran & Mr Akeem Sonde.

Mr Sadiq Daba, an ace broadcaster and veteran actor, who made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) again needs financial helps from Nigerians. This appeal was made today, Wednesday 23 October, by President, Centre for Change, DrJoe Okei Odumakin.

About two years ago, Daba was diagnosed of Leukemia and Prostate Cancer. Odumakin said: “We reached out to you on this platform for your kind assistance, we are glad to iterate that your generous contributions made possible the medical treatments that have kept him alive till date.”

She added: “In the recent times, his health took a nosedive. This necessitates an Intensive Care as he is diagnosed of Chronic Pulmonary Disease.

We use this medium to appeal to you, our great people to lend a helping hand to our ailing TV Personality.

May your love for our fellow human beings be eternally rewarded as we pray for a swift healing of our friend, Sadiq.

Please send your support to the dedicated account and send the alert through messenger. Let us hit NGN1 Million target:

Bank Name: UBA
Account Name: Abubakar Sadiq DABA.
Account Number.1005382276.”

