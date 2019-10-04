Ogun Assembly reinstates suspended LG, LCDA chairpersons

Ogun State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension placed on the Chairmen of the the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas with a charge on them to ensure proper accountability in their respective councils.

The Assembly’s directive was consequent upon approval of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in respect of the suspended political office holders in all the Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas across the State presented to the House by Hon. Akeem Balogun, the Chairman of the Committee.

The report partly states, ” following the receipt of various petitions on allegations of financial misappropriation and non performance leveled against the Chairmen of the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in the State, the 8th Legislature via House Resolution 018/2019 on Friday, 31st May, 2019 suspended all political office holders in all the Local Government Councils and LCDAs in the State.

“Subsequently, after the Assembly’s various investigations, the House noted that: “All the Local Governments and LCDAs were short changed in terms of allocation from the Federation Account by the immediate past administration in the State. It was detected that each of the local government councils and LCDAs only obtained the sum of twelve million Naira (N12m) each, paid in six months installments for the entire period of thirty (30) months under review.

“Majority of the Chairmen were found guilty of complacency and docility in the face of constitutional breach on their functions and finances by the immediate past administration of the State. Majority of the Chairmen were found guilty of not keeping proper records of activities of their councils and non-challant attitude and violation of procedural rules and financial guidelines by council officials”.

Consequently, the Assembly recommended that those chairmen found culpable be referred to the appropriate agencies of government for further investigation.

In another development, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, has called on the State Ministry of Works and Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) to immediately install barriers on both sides of the Ososa Bridge on the Sagamu-Benin Express way as well as reflective traffic signals to alert road users of the danger spot with a view to averting any further loss of lives on the failing portion of the bridge.

Oluomo, who noted that the road that the road belonged to the Federal Government, gave the directive while responding to the submissions of members including Kemi Oduwole, Lamidi Musefiu, Abayomi Fasuwa, Bolanle Ajayi, Sylvester Abiodun, Adegoke Adeyanju, Bello Atinuke, Ganiyu Oyedeji and Oludaisi Elemide who called for government intervention on the situation of roads in their respective constituencies.

The Speaker while acknowledging Governor Dapo Abiodun led administration’s effort in the provision of palliative measures on roads across the State, attributed the deplorable state of the roads to long years of neglect by past administration.

He also appealed to the residents to bear with government as full road construction and rehabilitation where necessary would commence immediately the rain subsides.