Ogun NSCDC trains personnel on professional communication

Friday, October 4, 2019 8:59 am


File: Civil Defence corps

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Ogun State Command has organised training for more than 120 of its personnel on Field Communication and Tactics in collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin, while speaking at the workshop cum training held at the State College of Security Management, Oke-Mosan, said, “it is very exigent for officers to train, retrain and improve their skills if they really want to be professionals and remain relevant in the scheme of things especially in relation to security”.

The workshop had in attendance Professor (Mrs) Helen Bodunde, the Dean, Faculty of Communication and General Studies, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNNAB), and five Nigerian Army personnel led by Major O.A. Bringide.

