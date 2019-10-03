Ogun TRACE hires local divers to recover corpses of accident victims

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says it has hired local divers to complement the efforts of its personnel in recovering the corpses of some passengers inside a bus that plunged into Ososa River on Wednesday.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi,the Corps’ Commander of TRACE, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Thursday.

Ogunyemi said a commercial Sienna bus with 10 passengers heading to Ijebu Ode from Sagamu plunged into the Ososa River due to wrongful overtaking at about 4.30 p.m.

He said that TRACE employed local divers to assist in the search for the corpses of victims after all efforts by its operatives from Ijebu Ode division proved futile.

“We needed to hire the local divers to engage in the rescue exercise because all efforts by our operatives yielded no result.

“The TRACE operatives and the local divers will not stop the rescue exercise until all the corpses of the ill-fated accident were found, ” he said.

The TRACE boss cautioned motorists to be careful and slow down when approaching a road bend and bridge to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Ogunyemi also condoled with families of victims and prayed that God would grant them them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also enjoined Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) to expedite action on the rehabilitation work on the bridge.

NAN reports that a staff of Tai Solarin College of Education,Omu-Ijebu, plunged into the river due to overspeeding on Saturday.