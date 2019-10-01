Ondo group seeks NDDC top job

A socio-cultural group in Ondo State, Egbe Omo Ilaje, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give the post of Managing Director of Niger Delta Develpment Commission (NDDC) to Ondo State.

The National Secretary of the group, Mr Edamisan Ogunfeyijimi, said this at a press conference on Monday in Akure.

The group noted that since the creation of the NDDC board in 2000, there had been flagrant breach in the appointment of the position of managing director and other executive directors’ posts.

Ogunfeyijimi said it was the turn of Ondo State, the fifth highest producer of oil in the Niger Delta region, to produce the managing director.

He urged the president to look into the NDDC Act which prescribed an all inclusive arrangement.

“It must be emphasised that by the provision of the act aforesaid, the office of the managing director is rotational among member states of the commission in order of production.

”It is not intended that a state would hold any of the offices twice while others are yet to take their respective turns, nor does the law allow a situation where only a few states would rotate offices among themselves to the exclusion of other member states,” he said.

Ogunfeyijimi threatened to drag the Federal Government to court if their plight was not attended to.

He also expressed the hope that the president as a listening leader would correct the perceived wrongs in appointments.