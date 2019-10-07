OPEC’s Barkindo says too early to discuss deeper output cuts – TASS

OPEC’s Barkindo says too early to discuss deeper output cuts – TASS

Monday, October 7, 2019 9:05 am


Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary General of OPEC

OPEC’s Barkindo says too early to It is too early for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss deeper oil output cuts in spite of the decline in oil prices, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo was quoted as saying by Russian News Agency TASS on Monday.

OPEC is counting on Russia to help sooth tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to help the global oil market stabilise, Barkindo was quoted by TASS as saying.

