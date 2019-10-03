Ortom queries aide for renaming Ahmadu Bello Way after him

Ortom queries aide for renaming Ahmadu Bello Way after him

Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:18 pm


O

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has queried the General Manager of the state’s Urban Development Board for renaming some streets in the state capital.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Terver Akase in Makurdi on Thursday.

Ortom directed the board to immediately stop the renaming and dismantle name plates mounted on the affected streets.

The governor particularly directed it to reverse the renaming of Ahmadu Bello Way which was renamed after him.

He further directed the General Manager to explain within 24 hours why the agency embarked on the renaming of streets without approval.

The street renaming had been met with negative reaction as it did not go down well with the people.

The streets renamed include- Ahmadu Bello Way to Samuel Ortom Road, Gboko Ring Road to Tony Ijohor Road, Gyado Hospital Road to James Ortese Ayatse Road.

Others are Mkar Road to Iyorchia Ayu Road, St John Road leading to Tor Tiv Palace to Makir Dzakpe Way among others.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Breaking: Buhari to present 2020 budget Oct. 8
    29 mins ago

    PCN seals 327 drug outlets in Jigawa
    1 hour ago

    Rape of male children on increase in Rivers – FIDA
    2 hours ago

    Expert cautions against use of toothpaste to tighten vagina
    2 hours ago

    Police nab 2 fake soldiers for robbery in Port Harcourt
    2 hours ago

    Lagos Businessman docked for laundering $420,000
    3 hours ago

    General and the home boys
    6 hours ago

    In picture: Buhari, Ramaphosa, meeting for peace