Ososa again, as bus loaded with passengers plunges into river in Ogun

Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:46 am


File: FRSC officials on duty

A commercial bus fully loaded with passengers has plunged into Ososa river on the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode – Benin expressway in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm and rescue efforts are still on, according to Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun.

Oladele who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Wednesday said the driver of the bus had attempted to overtake another vehicle on the bridge, but lost control and flipped into the river.

He stated that the FRSC rescue team including professional divers were still working hard to recover the passengers in spite of the rising water level.

“The bus was travelling from the Sagamu end of the expressway, heading towards the Ijebu Ode section of the expressway in Ogun,” he said.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to drive cautiously especially around bridges, considering that the expressway is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

He assured that the rescue operation would not be called off till the vehicle and the occupants were all evacuated from the river.

The sector commander urged the construction company to fix the safety railings around the bridge and other bridges on Sagamu- Ijebu Ode – Benin expressway.

NAN reports that a similar accident occurred on Saturday involving a staff of Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu Ijebu who died when his vehicle plunged into the same river.

