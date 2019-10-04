Osun traditional ruler docked over threat to life, defarmation

Friday, October 4, 2019 4:28 pm


Justice

 72-year-old Traditional Ruler, Oba Kadiri Okanola, was on Friday arraigned at an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged threat to life and defamation.

Okanola is facing a three count-charge bothering on defamatory statement and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lamidi Rasak, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April 2018 in Osogbo town.

Rasak said the accused had an argument with the complainant, Morenikeji Sikiru, for alleged kidnapping without concrete fact.

He said the incident led to a breach of public peace before the involvement of the police and the case was brought to the court.

The prosecutor said the offence committed contravened sections 86(1),517 and 249(d) of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the alleged accusations against him.

The defence counsel, Mr Abdulfatai Abdulsalam, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Aisha Ayilara, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of one million or on self recognition.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 5 for hearing. (NAN)

