Over 60,000 wrote TRCN qualifying Examination

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Professor Segun Ajiboye on Saturday October 12, 2019 disclosed that the council has successfully conducted the October Diet of the Professional Qualification Examination in the country.

Ajiboye added that a total number of 69,123 persons registered for the October diet of the examination, pointing out that the examination was successfully conducted and concluded in 46 out of the 47 centres nationwide.

While the exam was successfully conducted at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, centre in Oyo state, it failed to hold in Ibadan centre located at the University of Ibadan, Distance Learning Centre, UIDLC due to the uncontrollable behaviour of the candidates.

Ajiboye noted that the examination coordinators deployed to the state reported that all necessary arrangements were made for the candidates in two centres, but the unruly behaviour of the candidates at the Ibadan centre forced the coordinators to suspend it till further notice.

According to him, “Reports from across the country indicate the exam went without hitches. In the Abuja Centre, where the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Arc Sunny Echono monitored the exam, over 4,000 candidates wrote the exam between Friday October 11 and October 12th successfully”.

However, the Registrar promised to look into the happenings at UIDLC with a view to ensure that such ugly situation does not repeat itself.