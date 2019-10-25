Oyebode to impeached Kogi Dep. Gov: Challenge your impeachment in court

Oyebode to impeached Kogi Dep. Gov: Challenge your impeachment in court

Friday, October 25, 2019 5:41 pm


Impeached Kogi deputy governor, Achuba


Prof. Akin Oyebode of International Law and Jurisprudence, on Friday urged the impeached Deputy Governor of Kogi, Mr Simon Achuba, to challenge his impeachment in court.

Oyebode told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the impeachment was an abuse of the law.

Until recently, Oyebode was a professor of International Law and Jurisprudence in the University of Lagos.

He said that seeking redress would serve as a deterrent to future abusers of the process of law.

“Impeachment is an admixture of law and politics. Even, so often, politicians act as if it is more of the latter than the former.

“Abuse of the process is a reflection of our steep learning curve.

“Achuba, who is the victim of this recklessness should make recourse to the law as both a redress as well as deterence to future abusers.

“It seems Nigerians never learn to do things right,” Oyebode said.

NAN reports that Achuba was impeached by members of the State House of Assembly on Oct. 19 in Lokoja.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi had after the impeachment chosen his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, to replace Achuba as the new Deputy Governor.

Achuba’s impeachment followed the submission of a report of a committee set up by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

It was learnt that a seven-man committee headed by John Bayeshea submitted the report to the Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole, before Achuba was impeached.

Achuba, had in August raised an alarm of an alleged threat to his life as he accused Bello of intolerance of contrary views.

He also criticised Bello’s administration for non-performance, claiming that was the reason for the rift between him and the governor.

Members of the Assembly said the action of Achuba was gross misconduct against Bello and the people of Kogi State

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    Kogi PDP Crisis: Declare me winner, Abubakar urges court
    1 hour ago

    Osibanjo Urges Nigerians To Endure Pains Of Border Closure
    1 hour ago

    People discouraged me, says Pa 96 as he marries heartthrob, 73 in Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Edo Govt. Takes Over Alleged Forgery Case Preferred Against Lawmaker-Elect
    3 hours ago

    Edo To Use Science, Technology To Improve Children’s Life – Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    Big Banks Beware, Fintech Turks Are Here To Disrupt
    4 hours ago

    NAFEST, Symbol Of Nigeria’s Unity – Osinbajo
    4 hours ago

    Hennessy Artistry In Nigeria Celebrates 10th Anniversary