Oyo Assembly Approves N7.6 Billion Loan for Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has approved the request of Governor Seyi Makinde to access N7.6b loan to boost farm settlements in Akufo and Eruwa areas of the state.

The two farm settlements, which are located within Ido/Ibarapa federal constituency, are to serve as pilot projects that will be used to develop other farm settlements across the state.

Governor Makinde had earlier requested the Assembly through a letter addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, which he read today at plenary.

After deliberation, the Speaker noted that the loan facility would be approved as presented by the governor, pointing out that it is needed to upgrade the farm settlements in the state.

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Abiodun Fadeyi and the Minority Leader, Hon Asimiyu Alarape called for the extension of the loan facility to other farm settlements in the state.