Oyo Assembly confirms LG commission’s nominees

Speaker Adebo OgundoyinGbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo House of Assembly has screened and confirmed nominations for the positions of Chairman as well as full and part time members of the state’s local government commission.

The confirmed nominees are Dr. Remi Ayodele, chairman; Oyesina Oyedeji and Oke Taiwo, full-time members and John Abisoye Adisa-Oke and Nike Arewa, part time members.

The list was earlier announced on Tuesday 22nd October, 2019 by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin while reading a letter from the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, announcing the composition of the five-man committee.

Speaking, Hon. Bamidele Adeola representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency charged the newly confirmed local government commission’s management team to discharge their responsibilities with all commitment, experience and patriotism.

He said, “What we need from you is result. The local government is the closest arm of government to the people. The development at our local governments is equal to the development of the state”.