Oyo Assembly Proposing Stiffer Sanctions against Sexual Abuse on Children

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has identified lack of severe sanctions and punishments for offenders of sexual abuse on children as responsible for the rising cases of pedophiliac activities in the state and Nigeria in general.

As a result, the Oyo state House of Assembly has called on all stakeholders to rise up to the challenge of curbing the menace by prosecuting and bringing perpetrators to book as sexual abuse of children is a gross violation of their rights.

These were parts of the submissions of the House after deliberating on a motion to curb the menace of pedophiliac acts in the state as presented by Hon Bimbo Oladeji representing Ogbomoso North state constituency.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin said sexual molestation of children should be given all the seriousness and attention it deserves in the country as it is being done in the developed countries.

He assured that the House would work with all stakeholders to reduce the activities of pedophiles.

Earlier, while presenting the motion, Hon Oladeji explained that most of the cases of sexual abuse and exploitation in children are not reported due to fear of stigmatization hence, abusers in the unreported cases usually go unpunished, pointing out that paedophilia cases are not only limited to girls but extended to children

Among the resolutions on the menace was a call on the state government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and other stakeholders to embark on aggressive sensitization of the citizens on the activities of paedophiles.

It also called for adequate campaign and sex education for children especially the girl child with a view to instructing them on how to protect themselves from sexual abuse, while parents of victims are also encouraged to report such cases to the police to ensure justice is done.