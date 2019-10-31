Oyo Assembly seeks help from UI on LAUTECH, Polytechnic crises

Adebo Ogundoyin addressing the principal officers of UIGbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has solicited for the assistance of the University of Ibadan, UI, in finding a solutions to the various crises facing the state tertiary institutions, particularly Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho and Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa.

The members of the Assembly led by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin sought the assistance during a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka and his management team.

Ogundoyin pointed out, “We are here to seek your assistance on some of the problems our schools are facing because we know UI has the personnel and human resources that can liberate these schools”.

In specific term, Ogundoyin sought from the Premier University its recommendation on how to resolve the financial crisis rocking LAUTECH as a result of joint ownership between Oyo and Osun States and what to do to get courses in Adeseun Polytechnic accredited by National Board of Technical Education, NBTE.

The speaker, who noted that UI has the personnel and human resources that could be deployed to assist the state owned institutions to overcome their challenges, said the polytechnic currently needs speedy accreditation of its courses.

He said, “LAUTECH students are victims of several unfortunate academic setbacks. We read about a meeting between Oyo and Osun governors in Abuja and we hope they had helpful conclusion. The Oyo and Osun States Assemblies have also setup committees on LAUTECH. However, we still have strong belief that University of Ibadan management can be helpful in resolving challenges our state institutes are going through either through physical efforts, consultations and advisories supports”.

Reacting on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administrative, Professor Kayode Adebowale noted that UI will always be open towards a continuous friendship, relationship in all areas as it concerns the development of state.

Lamenting the performance Oyo State in the recently released SSCE results, Adebowale explained that the state educational sector needs help and charged the lawmakers to do the needful in the lawmaking and policies formation responsibility.

Adebowale assured the state that the Premier University is ready to assist the state on issues of unaccredited courses in the Oyo State polytechnics and other educational interventions the state needs from the institution.

“The state can set up a committee on these issues and involve us and we will work out how best we can resolve all these crises including the accreditation of courses in the polytechnic. In March 9 this year, there was a storm that affected 88 million naira worth physical infrastructure of the institution and Governor Seyi Makinde, then as a governor-elect donated 25 million naira from his personal purse. The Olubadan in council leased this land to the institute for 99years and now we have lived 71 years as a school. We will definitely renew when the school out live the lease agreement. Therefore, there is no way UI can be taken away from Oyo State”.