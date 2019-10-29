Oyo Assembly summons Commissioner for Energy

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 10:20 pm


Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned the Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Seun Ashamu and other top staff of the ministry as well as over abandoned and uninstalled transformers in the state.

The lawmakers also summoned top staff of the State’s Rural Electrification Board over the same issue.

The lawmakers, had issued the summons following observation during the plenary session that some transformers bought for some communities in the state since 2011 are still awaiting installation, thus, denying many residents    access to electricity.

The Speaker,  Adebo Ogundoyin, sequel to a motion on the issue moved by three legislators: Hon. Femi Julius Okeyoyin representing Saki-West, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi Ona Ara and Hon. Kazeem Olayanju representing Irepo/Olorunsogo State Constituencies, issued the summons, asking the house to compel relevant arms of the government to ensure the installation of transformers bought and donated to some communities in the state

According to the lawmakers, electricity is indispensable for the socio-economic development of every parts of the state, hence it has become necessary to ensure that all uninstalled transformers are installed and energized.

