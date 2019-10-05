Oyo Creates New Refuse Landfills, Loading Stations

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In its bid to ensure safe and effective waste management in line with the international best practices, Oyo State Government has created additional two landfills situated at Igbokanda Village, Ido Local Government area and Morowona Village at Akinyele Local Government area in Ibadan.

Five transfer loading stations have also been added to the existing stations to ease the loading of refuse across the state.

These loading stations are located at Opawole community in Ido Local Government area, Ajao community in Oluyole Local Government area, Arinakuta Village in Egbeda Local Government area, and Adedokun Village in Lagelu Local Government area.

The reason for this moves according to the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju was to de-congest the existing refuse landfills at Lapite, Awotan, Ajakanga, Abeeku and Sabo municipals as a result of complaints made by the people of these communities.

Olanrewaju revealed this while on an inspection tour of the existing landfills at Awotan and Ajakanga in Ibadan alongside the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, TPL, Ademola Ajibola and members of the state refuse management team.

He said, “As far as waste management is concerned, it is mandatory for us as a government in ensuring safe and healthy environment that will not be harmful to the wellbeing of the citizens in the state. These new sites will help decongest the mass of refuse at those other areas and we will relocate from sites where people have built houses around the area to avoid creating health hazard, that is the essence of the new sites. We are currently working on the drainage system and a good road network around the refuse area to avert liquid wastes finding its way into people’s homes while also ensuring that vehicles have easy access to the site. It is also our intention to collaborate with the community members in the treatment of their wells towards ensuring that their water is not polluted. As a matter of fact, fumigation of the refuse areas is ongoing and the team had held meeting with the landlord association of the landfill areas as well the scavengers association in order to achieve sustainable waste management process that will be beneficial to all”.

He said the new transfer loading stations would be a support mechanism to the landfills while environmental waste disposal technologies would be deployed in separating the waste, hence creating sustainable livelihoods through recycling of such wastes.

He added that and the move was also a way of mobilizing the community members who actually generate the wastes, thereby averting environmental pollution and ecological degradation that could result as a result of mismanagement of our collective wastes

In his words, Ajibola hinted that as a matter of urgency, the Ministry would initiate the acquisition procedures of the new landfills and transfer loading stations, noting that this would entail the proper enumeration of the land area and disbursement of adequate compensations to legitimate land owners where necessary before it would be finally handed over to the Ministry of Environment for use.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Landlord Association at Awotan, Mr. Ayoade Fagbemi expressed gratitude to the state government for its immediate response to the request for the clearing of the drainage system in their area.

Fagbemi assured the government that residents of Awotan would continue to support the ministry in achieving its mandate of having a clean environment that would attract foreign investors.