Oyo CSDA completes 687 projects

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo Government has urged the key stakeholders overseeing World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Projects, CSDPs, within the state to evolve and maintain sustainable development strategy for the projects.

This followed information that Community and Social Development Agency, CSDA, in the state has completed 687 projects in the areas of education, health, water provision, rural roads, environment, rural electrification and socio-economic empowerment from 2015 till date.

The agency also has about 48 ongoing projects spread across the state that would be concluded before the year 2020.

Speaking in Ibadan at a workshop organized by the CSDA for members of the Local Government Review Committee on Tuesday October 29, 2019, the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Mr Williams Akin Funmilayo hinted that the incumbent administration placed high priority on the development of the grass-root.

He said the workshop was important because of the roles played by the review committee in monitoring projects embarked upon at the local communities, urging the local government administrations and unit heads to cooperate and support the activities of CSDA in their respective areas.

He said, “The CSDA has a strategic developmental role in developing the grass-root with these projects that touch the core needs of the people. This is the major area of interest of the present administration as promises were made to provide good governance to the people by the governor. With the completion of 687 projects at various communities and another 48 that are ongoing, it is incumbent upon the host communities to give cooperation to the government”.

The State’s General Manager of CSDA, Mr Christopher Babatunde said the workshop which attracted participants from Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun zones was aimed at focusing on effective monitoring, maintenance and sustainability of CSDPs in the state.