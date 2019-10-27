Oyo emerges 5th at 2019 NAFEST

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State has rounded off its sterling performance in the 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST, tagged Edo 2019 by winning gold, silver and bronze medals.

The state contingent came 5th out of 29 states that participated in the edition, a feat adjudged the best in the history of its participation.

Rivers came first, Ogun second, while Edo and Bayelsa tied for third. Oyo clinched the fifth position.

Oyo’s children cultural dance troupe was rated the best and made to perform before the Wife of Edo State Governor, Betsy Bene Obaseki.

As announced at the end of the event, Oyo State came 1st in Children Cultural Quiz, 2nd in Children Arts and Craft, 4th in Traditional Board Game( Ayo) and 5th in Drama competitions.

While receiving the awards and certificates on behalf of the Oyo State Government, the General Manager, Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture, Mrs. Olayinka Adedeji, praised the team for making the state proud.

She commended the Makinde administration for the moral and financial support given to the state to participate in this year’s event.

The last time Oyo State attended the annual festival was in 2012.

The Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun lauded the delegation for the sterling performance in the culture and arts carnival.

He also commended Governor Makinde for the support given to the troupe to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Oyo State, reiterating the administration’s promise to resuscitate and promote the cultural heritage in all the local government areas of the state.

“The performance of the state’s contingency has again proved that a new Oyo State that will beat others in any competition, be it in education, culture, commerce, security, health and public infrastructure is here. We salute the unrelenting attitude of our young ones who participated in the 2019 NAFEST Festival and we will always support them whenever the need arises. No doubt that Oyo State is the home of culture and we are not relenting in showcasing this to the outside world, as this important aspect of life will also serve as a source of revenue generation for the State”, he declared.