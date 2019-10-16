Oyo, FRSC Embarks on Licence Plate Number Enforcement

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In its effort to ensure adequate security of life and properties of the people, Oyo State Government in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, has embarked on enforcement exercise to ensure all motorcycle and tricycle riders get necessary driving documents and plate numbers so as to curb crime and other misdemeanors.

While addressing newsmen in his office shortly after the exercise, the Chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service, OYSIRS, Aremo John Adeleke, said most of the crimes being perpetrated in the state were done by motorcycle riders that did not have registration documents which could be used to trace them.

Adeleke explained that the government wanted to make sure all road users comply with all extant registration and vehicle renewal requirements for them to operate business activities.

According to him, “Our people are alarmed that there are quite many motorcyclists and cyclists in the nooks and crannies of our society without any registration. This gives room for a lot of crimes and their ability to escape. It is important for motorists and riders to register and obtain their license and plate numbers. Those who must renew their vehicle papers and license should also proceed to do so. Complying with registration is just one of the criteria in the process of obtaining a license. There are necessary tests and other activities such as data capturing before its procurement. In addition, there are enough plate numbers, so, the public need not do business with touts and third parties to get their papers”.

Adeleke advised the people of the state not to wait for enforcement before doing the right thing, assuring the public that the next phase of the exercise would concentrate more on private and commercial vehicle owners, urging them to do the needful before being enforced.

Speaking earlier on behalf of FRSC, the Deputy Corp Commander, Mr Olalekan Morakinyo cautioned the taskforce in carrying out the exercise, stressing that they need to find out first the reason why the those people have refused to obtain documents before plying the roads as well as enlighten them on how to properly document their motorcycles and tricycles.