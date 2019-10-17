Oyo Gov unveils details of state security architecture

…Set to launch OYODASER, Vigilante services

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has revealed details of the State’s security architecture, saying that the state was ready to launch the Oyo State Development Association for Socio-Economic Renaissance (OYODASER) and the State’s Vigilante Services.

The Governor, who was speaking during a courtesy visit to his office by the Vigilante and Community Development Council (CDC), said the state was working round the clock to nip insecurity in the bud.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the Governor as saying that the state security architecture is also linked to the emerging South-West security structure codenamed Operation Amotekun.

He said that Governors of the zone would soon launch the Operation to complement internal security in the states.

The governor maintained that his government was ready to partner with the Vigilante and Community

Development Council (CDC) to find lasting solution to internal security challenges in the state.

He said: “Before the end of this year, I will launch the Oyo State Development Association for Socio-Economic Renaissance (OYODASER), and it will be a vehicle that we will use to make our people believe in this administration and the state. This vision shall be translated into reality.

“We want to have OYODASER and apart from this, we will have what the South-West-wide initiative known as AMOTEKUN, with operatives known as IRUNMOLE. But it is clear that the government cannot do it alone when it comes to the issue of security. We need to work together.

“Maybe in the past, some promises were made and not fulfilled. That was in the past. This administration will not tread on that path. We will make sure we do whatever we say.

“We want to ensure that the activities of the Vigilante and Community Development Council (CDC) are strong and more effective. I have seen the work you have been doing for us as an organisation.

“Actually, before now, I have been looking for the avenue through which we can meet, because my idea of moving the state forward involves mass mobilisation. It involves rallying our people to support the government’s effort. And I know that your organisation, Community Development Council is in the best position to carry that out.

“About two years ago, I went to commission a bore-hole which CDC gave to that particular community. There is no inch of land in Oyo State that you don’t have your representatives. So, if we want government’s effort to be felt by the people of the state, it is achievable with your cooperation and that is the reason I have been looking for how we can meet,” Governor Makinde said.

He added that he has his counterparts in the South-West have met several times and agreed to launch the new unconventional security architecture that will not conflict with the Federal Government’s security structures such as the police and other security agencies, in order to curb the menace of insecurity across the length and breadth of South-West Nigeria.

The governor added: “Recently, all the Governors in the South-West came together and held a summit because of the security challenge. We agreed to look at security from an unconventional perspective. We tried to look at where Vigilante groups and those who have local knowledge can help us.

“On the security side, with the South-West, we have formed an outfit called Amotekun. We have purchased vehicles and needed gadgets including motorcycles, because we realised that we need to police our environment. And it is our people who have the knowledge of the local environment that will be engaged to carry out some certain operations. Meanwhile, this is not in conflict with the work of the police at the federal level. The two programmes I have talked about have enormous impact as far as the security of this state is concerned.”

Governor Makinde further reiterated the commitment of his administration towards the four key pillars of his administration, which are Security, Health, Education and Economic Expansion, noting, however, that “security is not what one person can handle. Before a crime will be committed, we want to know through you. We want you to alert us. So, we want you to partner the government on this.”

The governor also called the CDC to assist the state in its bid to make all the nooks and crannies of the State clean, save and habitable by joining hands with government to have zero tolerance for poor sanitation.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the Oyo State Community Development Council, Alhaji Hameed Shittu, said the Council and the State Vigilante Groups were meant to complement the efforts of the Law Enforcement Agencies in promoting the security of lives and property in the communities as well as assisting in curbing and reducing incidences of crimes to its barest minimum.

He added that the Council was also established to promote communal spirit and sense of belonging among the people by creating an atmosphere of friendliness, which would engender cooperation of all the people not only in the Community Development Schemes but also in the programmes and policies of the state government.