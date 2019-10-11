Oyo Govt. Increases NYSC Corps Members’ Allowance

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has put a smile on the faces of members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, serving in the state by increasing their monthly allowance.

According to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, the monthly stipend is increased from N4000 to N5000.

Fakorede said that the additional N1000 is for accommodation allowance.

Reacting, the residents of the state commended the state government for being sensitive to the needs of the youth corps members, stressing that the increment of the allowance is a good development.