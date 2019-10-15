Oyo Govt. to Distribute 64,000 School Furniture

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Kehinde Sangodoyin on Tuesday October 15, 2019 hinted that the state government would soon distribute about 64,000 units of school furniture to public schools in the state.

Sangodoyin gave this hint when he paid a visit to Community Grammar School, Alapata, Onireke, Ibadan, where he charged teachers to live an exemplary life that their students could emulate stated that the production of the furniture was at completion stage.

The Commissioner, who described an atmosphere where students did not have suitable furniture as inimical to learning, “The State government will soon get the delivery of 64,000 units of furniture that will be distributed to secondary schools across the state to help ease the rigors encountered by our students during their learning exercise. This is an input as important as the classroom, the teacher and other learning facilities”.

“We want to do away with the old away with the mercantile education approach where students were asked to bring their own furniture from home. The present government has introduced a wholesale free education policy and as you can see, we are walking the talk. No one is exploiting the students anymore. We have distributed free textbooks and notebooks and the welfare of the teachers are taken care of monthly. We are charging you teachers to please return this gesture. Most of you have your children among these students and will want them to be successful as well. Make sure you exhibit good moral standard before them so they may emulate same. The problem our society is facing today is as a result of poor parental and teachers’ attitude to the students. The parents have seen their own faults, let teachers be good mentors to their students as well”.