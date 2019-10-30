Oyo, Osun to set up committee on LAUTECH’s crisis

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:08 pm


Governors Seyi Makinde and Gboyega Oyetola

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, its owners, Oyo and Osun State Governments have agreed to set up a 10 man committee expected to recommend solution to the problems.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun stated this on Wednesday, through his official tweeter handle, adding that an end to LAUTECH crisis is on the way.

He said, “Today, my colleague Seyi Makinde and I met in Abuja on the way forward for LAUTECH. We agreed to set up a 10 man committee drawn from both states to further analyse the issues and come up with various options that would finally lay the matter to rest”.

The two states have been at loggerhead over inability to meet their financial responsibilities for management of LAUTECH and its teaching hospital in Osogbo for the past few months.

