Oyo Restates Commitment to Ban Street Trading

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In its efforts at securing lives and putting a stop to roadside accidents, Oyo State Government has restated its resolution to ban street trading in major markets in Ibadan where many lives have been lost to vehicular accidents as traders displayed their wares by the roadsides.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi while speaking with newsmen after a tour and inspection of the Ajumose International Market, Ogunpa in Ibadan North West local government area.

Orisadeyi lamented the state of the Ogunpa market and the indiscriminate display of wares on the roads for sale by the traders, without caring about their safety or the easy movement of vehicles within the market.

The Commissioner, however, appealed to the street traders at Ogunpa to make use of the shops as law enforcement agents would be dispatched soon to enforce compliance with the order to vacate the roads.

She said, “The enforcement is to ensure the safety and security of our people and make life easier for them with this market that has the state-of-the-art facilities like other modern markets. We therefore appeal to all traders in Oyo State to vacate the road sides and put up their wares in a more conducive business area and shops designated and provided by government”.