Oyo State Emerge First at NAFEST 2019

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has saluted the state contingency to the 32nd National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST, for making the state proud as they emerged first among their competitors from Lagos, Delta, Enugu and other States of the federation.

Lagos and Delta States come second and third respectively the event which was held at the Sport Complex of University of Benin, Oba of Benin’s palace, the Benin Golf Club and Oba Akenzua cultural Center.

According to reports, twenty-six states took part in the 2019 opening parade of NAFEST, which attracted the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, members of his cabinet and top artists in the nation, performing for the audience.

The governor promised to continue his administration’s support for arts and culture so as to bring back the glories of the old which exemplified the culture and values of the Yoruba race.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, who spoke in Ibadan, on behalf of the governor on Wednesday October 23, 2019, affirmed that of all the states that participated at the event, Oyo came first and the governor could not hide his joy over the outcome.

According to the Commissioner, twenty-six states participated in the cultural quiz competitions, adding that Oluwagbotemi Olawale of Orita Mefa Baptist Model College, Ibadan and Mercy Abidoye of God’s Blessing Comprehensive College, Ibadan represented Oyo State in the competition.

Olatubosun stated further, “Oyo State emerged first in the keenly contested cultural competitions while Lagos took second position and Delta and Enugu made third and fourth positions respectively. This event has provided an opportunity for the states of the federation to bond for the progress of the nation and we urge the federal government to do everything, especially in the culture and tourism sector to enhance unity and propel economic growth”.

Olatunbosun said the year 2019 theme which was “Our Royalty, our Pride” was apt considering the fact that the festival has continued to serve as a veritable platform for fostering national unity, social integration, friendship, love, mutual understanding and cooperation as well as cultural exchanges among Nigerians from different ethnics and religious backgrounds.

The Commissioner, however, reiterated the commitments of the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Makinde to partner with investors for development of cultural tourism potentials in the state which would include the upgrading and renovation of tourist sites and historical monuments.