Oyo Govt. Targets N20Billion Monthly IGR

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has set a target of N20 billion internally-generated revenue, IGR, monthly, before the end of the first term in office of Governor Seyi Makinde.

This high target was revealed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun at a One Day Workshop for the state media officers, which held at the Film Theater of the Ministry.

This is a sharp departure from the IGR generations from the previous administrations in the state as records revealed that the state’s IGR during the era of Senator Abiola Ajimobi was between N2billion and N2.5billion.

Olatunbosun said the four cardinal focus of the administration were education, primary healthcare, agro-business and security and all efforts were concentrated at plugging tax holes so as to increase the state’s revenue, urging the media officers to key into the agenda of Governor Makinde to achieve the set target.

He said, “It is the belief of Governor Makinde that Oyo State can be taken from a civil service-propelled economy to an agro-business-driven economy and before the first term of this administration runs out, we will be looking towards achieving about N20billion IGR target. You cannot enlighten people as a media practitioner if you are not enlightened. Therefore, the current administration believes in training its officers to achieve maximum yield and productivity, especially for them to key into the agenda and aspirations of the government. This government is pro-people and would always deal with communication from the bottom to the top. We believe in the use of town hall meetings, where all stakeholders would gather and set target for government as well as give feedback on the activities of the administration. All these require government media officers to be up-to-date, diligent and efficient”.

Also at the event were the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa and the Executive Assistant to the governor on Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, who said the state government was working towards improving human capital index of the state workers towards enhancing the economy of the state.

One of the state media officers, Mrs Temilola Akarah, said she benefited immensely from the training as the last time the state government organized such for the media officers was over ten years ago, urging the government to continue to provide facilities needed for their job.