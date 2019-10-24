Oyo to Enumerate Owners of 300 Hectares of Dry Port Land for Compensation

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has begun processes towards enumeration of the Original Land Owners of the New Ibadan Inland dry port land acquisition at Akinyele Local Government in Ibadan.

The Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Barrister Abiodun Abdu-Raheem gave the hint at a meeting with the royal fathers from the area, which was held at the Conference centre of Akinyele Council’s secretariat on Thursday October 24, 2019.

Abdu-Raheem, who appealed to the royal fathers to talk to land owners not to scuttle the process of enumeration, stressed that the present administration would adequately compensate those whose lands were affected.

He said, “The present government, led by Engr. Seyi Makinde is ready to enumerate original land owners at Akinyele Local Government whose land would be used for new Inland dry port as well as the rail line for development of the area. Once the government acquires the land, adequate compensation would be made to the original land owners as well as farmers, who planted on the land. This is a massive development for the area as socio-economic activities will be boosted because of the introduction of the Inland dry port as well as the rail line”.

According to him, 300 hectares of land would be used for the project, noting that due process would be followed.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ademola Ajibola harped on the need for cooperation from those concerned, adding that the dry port would be of immense benefit to people of the council.

The Alakinyele of Akinyele, Oba James Odeniran as well as Baales of the Community called on the state government to consider resettlement of those whose villages and farmland would be affected, while appreciating the government for considering the council for the developmental project.