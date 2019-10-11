Oyo to Revamp Primary Healthcare Centers

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In a bid to give quality healthcare to the residents, Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olufunmilayo Orisadeyi has assured that the Primary Healthcare centres at each local government would soon be given attention in the areas of provision of basic facilities.

Orisadeyi stated this during an unannounced inspection to Ona-Ara Local Government and Inukan Local Council Development Areas, LCDA, in Ibadan.

She said, “Oyo State Government is committed to delivering quality health service to the people of the state because the healthier the people, the wealthier the state. Each Primary Healthcare centre will soon receive improved government attention which will facilitate good working condition for workers and promote service delivery. Only those with sound health and mind can contribute their quota to the development of the state and in the effort to improve healthcare delivery in the State, all hands must be on deck. Let me assure you that those that failed to come to work will be duly sanctioned, the period when workers would be absent at work at will has gone”.

“The state administration has been keeping its promise of paying salaries as at when due and other conditions of service are being met. So, for anybody to be absent from work, especially those in the critical sector like the primary healthcare, stringent measures will be taken to forestall future re-occurrence of such”, she added.

She lamented the number of workers that were at work when she arrived at about half past ten in the morning, charging them to stay faithful to their work and satisfy their conscience.